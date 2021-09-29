Frasers investors back 100 million stg share scheme for next CEO By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Shareholders in British sportswear retailer Frasers Group on Wednesday backed a new executive share scheme which could earn its chief executive designate Michael Murray 100 million pounds ($137 million).
Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct (LON:) and is controlled by founder Mike Ashley, said last month that Murray would succeed Ashley as CEO on May 1 next year.
Murray, currently Frasers’ “head of elevation”, is the partner of Ashley’s daughter.
At the firm’s annual investor meeting 86.6% of votes cast were in favour of the bonus scheme, while 13.4% opposed it.
Ashley owns 64% of the equity.
($1 = 0.7311 pounds)
