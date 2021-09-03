Franklin Templeton seeks experts for Bitcoin trading and crypto research By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
Franklin Templeton seeks experts for Bitcoin trading and crypto research

Franklin Templeton is the latest investment company to go on a cryptocurrency hiring spree by posting fresh job applications seeking crypto professionals.

The American asset manager is looking for two medium-senior level experts to lead its crypto trading and research efforts, according to LinkedIn job postings published on Sept. 1.