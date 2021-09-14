Frank Ocean Brought A Green Robot Baby To The Met Gala

I mean, that’s ONE way to accessorize.

There’s lots of Met Gala news this morning. But the ONLY tidbit I’m interested in is Frank Ocean and his Shrek-green robot baby.


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

The night’s theme, of course, was In “America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” How a lime-green robot baby fits into that, I can only begin to guess.


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Here’s what I know for sure. Asked what the name of his “son” was, Frank replied, “Cody.”


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

The baby also moved by itself — nodding its head, blinking and waving at fans.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The “Super Rich Kids” singer, who recently launched a new luxury company called Homer, also dressed Cody in a onesie printed with a pattern from Homer’s silk scarves.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Frank was equally coy about the baby in an interview with Keke Palmer, who simply called the inspiration behind his ensemble “movie magic” and “America.”

full video of frank ocean’s interview with @KekePalmer. no, she doesn’t ask where the album is. #MetGala via @voguemagazine


@Vogue / @TeamFrankDaily / Via Twitter: @TeamFrankDaily

And there you have it. Frank, you’ve done it again, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

