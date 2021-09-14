Frank Ocean Brought A Green Robot Baby To The Met Gala

I mean, that’s ONE way to accessorize.
The night’s theme, of course, was In “America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” How a lime-green robot baby fits into that, I can only begin to guess.
Here’s what I know for sure. Asked what the name of his “son” was, Frank replied, “Cody.”
The baby also moved by itself — nodding its head, blinking and waving at fans.
The “Super Rich Kids” singer, who recently launched a new luxury company called Homer, also dressed Cody in a onesie printed with a pattern from Homer’s silk scarves.
Frank was equally coy about the baby in an interview with Keke Palmer, who simply called the inspiration behind his ensemble “movie magic” and “America.”
And there you have it. Frank, you’ve done it again, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!