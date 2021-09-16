France’s Thales keeps 2021 goals after contract blow

Article content PARIS — French defense group Thales reassured investors on Thursday that its 2021 financial goals remained intact despite the abrupt reversal of a major French arms deal with Australia. Thales has a 35% stake in French military shipyard Naval Group which was due to supply submarines to Australia in a $40 billion deal jettisoned in favor of a new cooperation pact between the United States, Britain and Australia. “Thales does not expect any material impact of this announcement on the group’s 2021 EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) through Naval Group’s contribution,” it said.

Article content Thales, which makes acoustic sonar for warships, was also due to supply sub-systems to Lockheed Martin as part of the Australian contract, independently of its stake in DCNS. But Thales said on Thursday the corresponding order book so far was just 30 million euros, which was also not material. Defense contracts typically generate revenue spread out over a number of years. Thales confirmed 2021 targets including a book-to-bill ratio above 1, sales in the range of 15.8-16.3 billion euros and an operating margin of 9.8-10.3%. It also reaffirmed its medium-term outlook including a 12% operating margin. Shares in Europe’s largest defense electronics supplier rose 1.3% after it maintained forecasts, slightly ahead of the rest of the market.