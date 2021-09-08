France’s Sanofi to buy U.S. biopharma firm Kadmon in $1.9 billion deal By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi (NASDAQ:) SA has agreed to buy U.S. biopharmaceutical company Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:) Inc in a $1.9 billion deal, the companies said on Wednesday.
Sanofi said it has offered $9.50 per share in cash for Kadmon, representing a total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion on a fully diluted basis, and that both companies’ boards unanimously approved the transaction.
