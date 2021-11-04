France’s Axa launches $2 billion share buyback, plans another in 2022 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of French Insurer Axa is seen outside a building in Les Sorinieres near Nantes, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) – French insurer Axa announced the launch of a share buyback programme for up to 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) on Thursday and said it was planning another next year.

Europe’s second-biggest insurer, after Germany’s Allianz (DE:), said the share buyback to be launched in 2022 would amount to up to 500 million euros as Axa seeks to compensate for earnings dilution from assets disposals.

In a separate statement, Axa reported a 4% rise in nine-month revenue and said it expected its company-focused XL unit to pay about 400 million euros in claims for damages due to hurricane Ida that hit the United States in August.

Chief Financial Officer Alban de Mailly Nesle told reporters the target of a 1.2 billion euro underlying result for its XL unit this year remained in place.

In the first nine months of the year, Axa’s revenue grew by 1% in its property and casualty businesses and by 8% in its life and savings activities.

($1 = 0.8660 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR