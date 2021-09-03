France’s Antin Infrastructure Partners plans to list in Paris

Article content

LONDON — French investment firm Antin Infrastructure Partners is looking to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on Euronext Paris and has hired banks to work on the deal, the company said on Friday.

The flotation will involve a capital increase of about 350 million euros ($416 million) through the issuance of new shares as well as a limited sale of existing shares by the company’s co-founders, Antin said.

The deal will help Antin, one of the world’s leading infrastructure investment firms with approximately 20 billion euros in assets under management, to accelerate growth and diversify its investment portfolio while also strengthening its brand.