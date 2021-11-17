France stocks mixed at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.06% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – France stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.06% to hit a new all time high, while the index declined 0.00%.

The best performers of the session on the were Schneider Electric SE (PA:), which rose 1.76% or 2.74 points to trade at 158.62 at the close. Meanwhile, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) added 1.70% or 1.02 points to end at 61.11 and Legrand SA (PA:) was up 1.48% or 1.40 points to 96.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which fell 4.64% or 3.14 points to trade at 64.56 at the close. Worldline SA (PA:) declined 3.10% or 1.59 points to end at 49.71 and Safran SA (PA:) was down 2.75% or 3.28 points to 116.20.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Biomerieux SA (PA:) which rose 3.41% to 118.25, Trigano SA (PA:) which was up 2.46% to settle at 175.10 and Nexans SA (PA:) which gained 2.32% to close at 92.70.

The worst performers were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) which was down 4.64% to 64.56 in late trade, Eutelsat Communications SA (PA:) which lost 3.33% to settle at 11.46 and Worldline SA (PA:) which was down 3.10% to 49.71 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 352 to 249 and 92 ended unchanged.

Shares in Schneider Electric SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.76% or 2.74 to 158.62. Shares in Nexans SA (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 2.32% or 2.10 to 92.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.66% or 12.25 to $1866.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 2.01% or 1.60 to hit $78.14 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.66% or 1.37 to trade at $81.06 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.05% to 1.1314, while EUR/GBP fell 0.39% to 0.8395.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 95.868.

