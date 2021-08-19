France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 2.43% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 2.43%, while the index declined 2.28%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sanofi SA (PA:), which rose 0.58% or 0.52 points to trade at 90.17 at the close. Meanwhile, Air Liquide SA (PA:) added 0.54% or 0.82 points to end at 151.64 and Worldline SA (PA:) was up 0.52% or 0.39 points to 75.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kering SA (PA:), which fell 9.47% or 68.00 points to trade at 650.00 at the close. ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) declined 7.01% or 2.10 points to end at 27.85 and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (PA:) was down 6.38% or 41.80 points to 613.10.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 3.70% to 12.340, Virbac SA (PA:) which was up 1.60% to settle at 349.50 and Neoen SA (PA:) which gained 1.27% to close at 35.18.

The worst performers were Kering SA (PA:) which was down 9.47% to 650.00 in late trade, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which lost 7.25% to settle at 5.27 and ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) which was down 7.01% to 27.85 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 463 to 137 and 80 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sanofi SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 0.58% or 0.52 to 90.17. Shares in Air Liquide SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 0.54% or 0.82 to 151.64. Shares in Virbac SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.60% or 5.50 to 349.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.03% or 0.45 to $1784.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 3.05% or 1.99 to hit $63.22 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 2.90% or 1.98 to trade at $66.25 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.15% to 1.1693, while EUR/GBP rose 0.49% to 0.8552.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.32% at 93.438.