France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.27% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.27%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 1.27%, while the index declined 1.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pernod Ricard SA (PA:), which rose 1.48% or 2.85 points to trade at 195.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) added 1.21% or 1.28 points to end at 107.46 and Carrefour SA (PA:) was up 0.95% or 0.15 points to 15.98 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which fell 4.21% or 2.63 points to trade at 59.80 at the close. ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) declined 3.92% or 0.99 points to end at 24.25 and Renault SA (PA:) was down 3.88% or 1.21 points to 30.02.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Eramet SA (PA:) which rose 6.00% to 66.20, Eutelsat Communications SA (PA:) which was up 1.57% to settle at 12.26 and Pernod Ricard SA (PA:) which gained 1.48% to close at 195.20.

The worst performers were Vallourec (PA:) which was down 9.86% to 7.085 in late trade, CGG SA (PA:) which lost 7.66% to settle at 0.637 and Arkema SA (PA:) which was down 5.42% to 108.20 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 463 to 154 and 73 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pernod Ricard SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 1.48% or 2.85 to 195.20. Shares in Eutelsat Communications SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.57% or 0.19 to 12.26.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.11% or 1.85 to $1762.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 1.43% or 1.13 to hit $77.80 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 1.45% or 1.20 to trade at $81.36 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.46% to 1.1543, while EUR/GBP rose 0.04% to 0.8509.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.57% at 94.317.