France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.08% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 1.08%, while the index fell 1.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Danone SA (PA:), which rose 0.65% or 0.40 points to trade at 61.51 at the close. Meanwhile, Vivendi SA (PA:) added 0.55% or 0.18 points to end at 32.93 and Teleperformance SE (PA:) was up 0.13% or 0.50 points to 377.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Worldline SA (PA:), which fell 3.49% or 2.62 points to trade at 72.39 at the close. WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) declined 2.92% or 2.11 points to end at 70.14 and Safran SA (PA:) was down 2.39% or 2.56 points to 104.44.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Technip Energies BV (PA:) which rose 5.62% to 11.65, DBV Technologies (PA:) which was up 1.87% to settle at 9.47 and Valneva (PA:) which gained 1.10% to close at 20.220.

The worst performers were Aeroports de Paris SA (PA:) which was down 3.52% to 98.02 in late trade, Worldline SA (PA:) which lost 3.49% to settle at 72.39 and Covivio SA (PA:) which was down 3.36% to 77.64 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 383 to 201 and 98 ended unchanged.

Shares in Teleperformance SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 0.13% or 0.50 to 377.10.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.12% or 20.35 to $1831.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.79% or 0.55 to hit $69.44 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.45% or 0.33 to trade at $72.70 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.08% to 1.1883, while EUR/GBP fell 0.09% to 0.8573.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 92.093.

