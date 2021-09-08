France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.85% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.85%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.85%, while the index lost 0.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were Engie SA (PA:), which rose 1.16% or 0.14 points to trade at 12.03 at the close. Meanwhile, Vinci SA (PA:) added 1.17% or 1.06 points to end at 91.86 and Bouygues SA (PA:) was up 0.91% or 0.33 points to 36.43 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Stellantis NV (PA:), which fell 2.80% or 0.48 points to trade at 16.62 at the close. Sanofi SA (PA:) declined 2.48% or 2.16 points to end at 84.79 and Schneider Electric SE (PA:) was down 2.41% or 3.72 points to 150.68.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Metropole Television SA (PA:) which rose 3.91% to 18.60, Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was up 3.54% to settle at 8.62 and Television Francaise 1 SA (PA:) which gained 2.10% to close at 8.52.

The worst performers were Nexans SA (PA:) which was down 4.37% to 87.50 in late trade, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which lost 3.59% to settle at 5.42 and Klepierre SA (PA:) which was down 3.33% to 20.02 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 393 to 198 and 87 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bouygues SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 0.91% or 0.33 to 36.43.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.25% or 4.55 to $1793.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.36% or 0.93 to hit $69.28 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 1.21% or 0.87 to trade at $72.56 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.18% to 1.1818, while EUR/GBP rose 0.05% to 0.8589.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 92.713.