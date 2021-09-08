France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.85% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.85%

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.85%, while the index lost 0.81%.

The best performers of the session on the were Engie SA (PA:), which rose 1.16% or 0.14 points to trade at 12.03 at the close. Meanwhile, Vinci SA (PA:) added 1.17% or 1.06 points to end at 91.86 and Bouygues SA (PA:) was up 0.91% or 0.33 points to 36.43 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Stellantis NV (PA:), which fell 2.80% or 0.48 points to trade at 16.62 at the close. Sanofi SA (PA:) declined 2.48% or 2.16 points to end at 84.79 and Schneider Electric SE (PA:) was down 2.41% or 3.72 points to 150.68.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Metropole Television SA (PA:) which rose 3.91% to 18.60, Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was up 3.54% to settle at 8.62 and Television Francaise 1 SA (PA:) which gained 2.10% to close at 8.52.

The worst performers were Nexans SA (PA:) which was down 4.37% to 87.50 in late trade, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which lost 3.59% to settle at 5.42 and Klepierre SA (PA:) which was down 3.33% to 20.02 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 393 to 198 and 87 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bouygues SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 0.91% or 0.33 to 36.43.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.25% or 4.55 to $1793.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 1.36% or 0.93 to hit $69.28 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 1.21% or 0.87 to trade at $72.56 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.18% to 1.1818, while EUR/GBP rose 0.05% to 0.8589.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 92.713.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR