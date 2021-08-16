France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.83% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.83%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the lost 0.83%, while the index fell 0.75%.

The best performers of the session on the were Alstom SA (PA:), which rose 1.21% or 0.43 points to trade at 35.93 at the close. Meanwhile, Carrefour SA (PA:) added 1.09% or 0.18 points to end at 17.18 and Danone SA (PA:) was up 0.81% or 0.52 points to 65.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kering SA (PA:), which fell 4.68% or 36.90 points to trade at 752.00 at the close. Renault SA (PA:) declined 2.18% or 0.74 points to end at 32.93 and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (PA:) was down 2.10% or 14.90 points to 694.90.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Faurecia (PA:) which rose 12.05% to 43.06, Ipsen SA (PA:) which was up 2.71% to settle at 82.68 and Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) which gained 1.51% to close at 115.48.

The worst performers were Kering SA (PA:) which was down 4.68% to 752.00 in late trade, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which lost 4.18% to settle at 5.68 and CGG SA (PA:) which was down 3.95% to 0.613 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 398 to 204 and 85 ended unchanged.

Shares in Danone SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 0.81% or 0.52 to 65.00. Shares in Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.51% or 1.72 to 115.48.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.54% or 9.55 to $1787.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.07% or 0.73 to hit $67.48 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.93% or 0.66 to trade at $69.93 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.13% to 1.1775, while EUR/GBP fell 0.02% to 0.8503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 92.615.