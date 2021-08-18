France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.73% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.73%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.73%, while the index lost 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Engie SA (PA:), which rose 1.67% or 0.20 points to trade at 12.15 at the close. Meanwhile, Veolia Environnement VE SA (PA:) added 1.60% or 0.45 points to end at 28.60 and Vinci SA (PA:) was up 1.42% or 1.28 points to 91.73 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (PA:), which fell 5.16% or 35.60 points to trade at 654.90 at the close. Hermes International SCA (PA:) declined 3.76% or 50.00 points to end at 1280.00 and Kering SA (PA:) was down 3.55% or 26.40 points to 718.00.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which rose 13.01% to 17.11, Faurecia (PA:) which was up 5.95% to settle at 44.00 and DBV Technologies (PA:) which gained 5.22% to close at 8.74.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 336 to 245 and 101 ended unchanged.

Shares in Veolia Environnement VE SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.60% or 0.45 to 28.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.10% or 1.75 to $1786.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.56% or 0.37 to hit $65.97 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.38% or 0.26 to trade at $68.77 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.06% to 1.1702, while EUR/GBP fell 0.11% to 0.8512.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 93.218.