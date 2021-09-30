France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.62% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 0.62%, while the index declined 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vivendi SA (PA:), which rose 2.54% or 0.27 points to trade at 10.90 at the close. Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) added 2.38% or 0.62 points to end at 26.46 and Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) was up 0.90% or 0.52 points to 58.26 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which fell 2.97% or 1.95 points to trade at 63.62 at the close. Carrefour SA (PA:) declined 2.69% or 0.43 points to end at 15.54 and Safran SA (PA:) was down 2.54% or 2.86 points to 109.66.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Eutelsat Communications SA (PA:) which rose 15.02% to 11.90, Valneva (PA:) which was up 6.02% to settle at 13.560 and SES (PA:) which gained 5.00% to close at 7.73.

The worst performers were Air France KLM SA (PA:) which was down 7.52% to 4.23 in late trade, Albioma SA (PA:) which lost 5.56% to settle at 34.00 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 5.29% to 8.50 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 337 to 259 and 84 ended unchanged.

Shares in Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 0.90% or 0.52 to 58.26. Shares in Eutelsat Communications SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 15.02% or 1.55 to 11.90.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 2.06% or 35.55 to $1758.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.19% or 0.89 to hit $75.72 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.24% or 0.97 to trade at $79.06 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.16% to 1.1576, while EUR/GBP fell 0.43% to 0.8596.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 94.312.

