France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.36% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.36%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 0.36%, while the index lost 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were STMicroelectronics NV (PA:), which rose 3.63% or 1.38 points to trade at 39.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Atos SE (PA:) added 3.21% or 1.45 points to end at 46.61 and Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) was up 1.95% or 0.94 points to 48.88 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Safran SA (PA:), which fell 3.39% or 3.64 points to trade at 103.66 at the close. Kering SA (PA:) declined 2.76% or 18.70 points to end at 658.30 and Credit Agricole SA (PA:) was down 2.54% or 0.31 points to 11.82.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 8.25% to 12.600, Technip Energies BV (PA:) which was up 3.84% to settle at 12.18 and STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) which gained 3.63% to close at 39.50.

The worst performers were Safran SA (PA:) which was down 3.39% to 103.66 in late trade, Kering SA (PA:) which lost 2.76% to settle at 658.30 and Vallourec (PA:) which was down 2.63% to 7.210 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 338 to 272 and 82 ended unchanged.

Shares in STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.63% or 1.38 to 39.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.76% or 13.65 to $1808.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.23% or 0.16 to hit $70.61 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.29% or 0.21 to trade at $73.72 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.13% to 1.1823, while EUR/GBP rose 0.05% to 0.8538.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 92.498.