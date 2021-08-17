France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.28% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.28%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the lost 0.28%, while the index declined 0.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Sanofi SA (PA:), which rose 1.41% or 1.24 points to trade at 89.29 at the close. Meanwhile, Alstom SA (PA:) added 1.17% or 0.42 points to end at 36.35 and Schneider Electric SE (PA:) was up 0.85% or 1.30 points to 154.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Stellantis NV (PA:), which fell 2.73% or 0.50 points to trade at 17.83 at the close. Societe Generale SA (PA:) declined 2.17% or 0.58 points to end at 26.40 and WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) was down 1.98% or 1.49 points to 73.63.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which rose 2.76% to 495.50, Euronext (PA:) which was up 2.75% to settle at 97.00 and Ipsen SA (PA:) which gained 2.59% to close at 84.82.

The worst performers were Faurecia (PA:) which was down 3.55% to 41.53 in late trade, Elior Group (PA:) which lost 3.26% to settle at 5.64 and Valeo SA (PA:) which was down 3.17% to 24.75 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 367 to 232 and 98 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sanofi SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.41% or 1.24 to 89.29. Shares in Schneider Electric SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 0.85% or 1.30 to 154.50. Shares in Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.76% or 13.30 to 495.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.31% or 5.55 to $1784.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.64% or 0.43 to hit $66.62 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.33% or 0.23 to trade at $69.28 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.53% to 1.1714, while EUR/GBP rose 0.29% to 0.8526.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.54% at 93.120.