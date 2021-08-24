France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.28% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.28%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.28%, while the index declined 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which rose 2.74% or 0.78 points to trade at 29.21 at the close. Meanwhile, Airbus Group SE (PA:) added 1.56% or 1.74 points to end at 113.46 and Alstom SA (PA:) was up 1.41% or 0.51 points to 36.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (PA:), which fell 1.93% or 12.30 points to trade at 624.30 at the close. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) declined 1.74% or 2.45 points to end at 138.75 and Hermes International SCA (PA:) was down 1.57% or 20.00 points to 1250.00.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Air France KLM SA (PA:) which rose 5.58% to 4.14, Valneva (PA:) which was up 4.81% to settle at 13.520 and Mcphy Energy (PA:) which gained 4.47% to close at 16.58.

The worst performers were Virbac SA (PA:) which was down 1.95% to 351.50 in late trade, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (PA:) which lost 1.93% to settle at 624.30 and Korian Medica SA (PA:) which was down 1.80% to 31.68 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 319 to 271 and 93 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.13% or 2.40 to $1808.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.38% or 1.56 to hit $67.20 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.52% or 1.72 to trade at $70.09 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1746, while EUR/GBP rose 0.08% to 0.8565.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 92.977.