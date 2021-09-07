France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.26% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.26%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.26%, while the index fell 0.20%.

The best performers of the session on the were Hermes International SCA (PA:), which rose 1.33% or 17.00 points to trade at 1294.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Teleperformance SE (PA:) added 1.05% or 4.00 points to end at 384.90 and Legrand SA (PA:) was up 0.97% or 0.94 points to 98.34 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Danone SA (PA:), which fell 2.49% or 1.54 points to trade at 60.22 at the close. Thales (PA:) declined 2.28% or 1.96 points to end at 84.04 and Worldline SA (PA:) was down 1.60% or 1.17 points to 71.81.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which rose 5.73% to 18.81, Aperam SA (AS:) which was up 4.11% to settle at 52.68 and Technip Energies BV (PA:) which gained 3.64% to close at 12.10.

The worst performers were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 2.63% to 8.32 in late trade, Danone SA (PA:) which lost 2.49% to settle at 60.22 and Thales (PA:) which was down 2.28% to 84.04 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 322 to 272 and 90 ended unchanged.

Shares in Teleperformance SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 1.05% or 4.00 to 384.90. Shares in Legrand SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 0.97% or 0.94 to 98.34.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.86% or 34.15 to $1799.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.75% or 1.21 to hit $68.08 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.98% or 0.71 to trade at $71.51 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.16% to 1.1848, while EUR/GBP rose 0.19% to 0.8592.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.46% at 92.457.