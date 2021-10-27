France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.19% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.19%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.19%, while the index declined 0.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were Schneider Electric SE (PA:), which rose 2.41% or 3.44 points to trade at 146.28 at the close. Meanwhile, Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) added 1.88% or 2.50 points to end at 135.40 and Engie SA (PA:) was up 1.12% or 0.14 points to 12.33 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Worldline SA (PA:), which fell 15.93% or 10.42 points to trade at 55.00 at the close. EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) declined 1.58% or 2.72 points to end at 169.92 and Hermes International SCA (PA:) was down 1.07% or 14.50 points to 1335.00.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were SEB SA (PA:) which rose 12.38% to 138.00, SCOR SE (PA:) which was up 12.22% to settle at 27.91 and Mcphy Energy (PA:) which gained 5.74% to close at 23.94.

The worst performers were DBV Technologies (PA:) which was down 26.28% to 6.41 in late trade, Worldline SA (PA:) which lost 15.93% to settle at 55.00 and Valneva (PA:) which was down 9.18% to 20.380 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 320 to 276 and 98 ended unchanged.

Shares in Worldline SA (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 15.93% or 10.42 to 55.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.15% or 2.65 to $1796.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 2.06% or 1.74 to hit $82.91 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 2.01% or 1.72 to trade at $83.93 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.04% to 1.1600, while EUR/GBP rose 0.29% to 0.8443.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 93.843.