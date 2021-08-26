France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.16% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.16%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.16%, while the index fell 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vivendi SA (PA:), which rose 2.64% or 0.83 points to trade at 32.23 at the close. Meanwhile, Bouygues SA (PA:) added 1.14% or 0.41 points to end at 36.28 and Teleperformance SE (PA:) was up 0.65% or 2.40 points to 371.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 2.39% or 0.70 points to trade at 28.61 at the close. Veolia Environnement VE SA (PA:) declined 1.41% or 0.41 points to end at 28.63 and Engie SA (PA:) was down 1.36% or 0.17 points to 12.05.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 4.06% to 14.880, Vivendi SA (PA:) which was up 2.64% to settle at 32.23 and Metropole Television SA (PA:) which gained 2.40% to close at 17.94.

The worst performers were Elior Group (PA:) which was down 3.45% to 5.88 in late trade, Maisons du Monde SAS (PA:) which lost 2.92% to settle at 19.63 and Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was down 2.72% to 16.45 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 304 to 274 and 101 ended unchanged.

Shares in Vivendi SA (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 2.64% or 0.83 to 32.23. Shares in Bouygues SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.14% or 0.41 to 36.28. Shares in Teleperformance SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 0.65% or 2.40 to 371.00. Shares in Vivendi SA (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 2.64% or 0.83 to 32.23.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.20% or 3.65 to $1794.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.01% or 0.69 to hit $67.67 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.95% or 0.68 to trade at $70.60 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.08% to 1.1761, while EUR/GBP rose 0.29% to 0.8577.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.19% at 93.007.