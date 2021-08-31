France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.11% By Investing.com

France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.11%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.11%, while the index declined 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Atos SE (PA:), which rose 2.61% or 1.12 points to trade at 43.96 at the close. Meanwhile, EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) added 2.34% or 3.80 points to end at 166.26 and Societe Generale SA (PA:) was up 1.50% or 0.40 points to 26.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 3.09% or 0.90 points to trade at 28.39 at the close. Vivendi SA (PA:) declined 1.94% or 0.64 points to end at 32.32 and Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) was down 1.69% or 2.35 points to 137.05.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which rose 13.24% to 9.28, Valneva (PA:) which was up 10.62% to settle at 21.040 and DBV Technologies (PA:) which gained 7.49% to close at 10.13.

The worst performers were Soitec SA (PA:) which was down 3.34% to 202.40 in late trade, ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) which lost 3.09% to settle at 28.39 and Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which was down 2.47% to 513.60 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 307 to 292 and 92 ended unchanged.

Shares in EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.34% or 3.80 to 166.26. Shares in Valneva (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 10.62% or 2.020 to 21.040.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.12% or 2.15 to $1810.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.62% or 0.43 to hit $68.78 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.44% or 0.32 to trade at $71.91 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1799, while EUR/GBP rose 0.14% to 0.8583.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 92.735.