France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.11% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.11%

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the fell 0.11%, while the index declined 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Atos SE (PA:), which rose 2.61% or 1.12 points to trade at 43.96 at the close. Meanwhile, EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) added 2.34% or 3.80 points to end at 166.26 and Societe Generale SA (PA:) was up 1.50% or 0.40 points to 26.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 3.09% or 0.90 points to trade at 28.39 at the close. Vivendi SA (PA:) declined 1.94% or 0.64 points to end at 32.32 and Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) was down 1.69% or 2.35 points to 137.05.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which rose 13.24% to 9.28, Valneva (PA:) which was up 10.62% to settle at 21.040 and DBV Technologies (PA:) which gained 7.49% to close at 10.13.

The worst performers were Soitec SA (PA:) which was down 3.34% to 202.40 in late trade, ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) which lost 3.09% to settle at 28.39 and Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which was down 2.47% to 513.60 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 307 to 292 and 92 ended unchanged.

Shares in EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.34% or 3.80 to 166.26. Shares in Valneva (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 10.62% or 2.020 to 21.040.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.12% or 2.15 to $1810.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.62% or 0.43 to hit $68.78 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.44% or 0.32 to trade at $71.91 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1799, while EUR/GBP rose 0.14% to 0.8583.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 92.735.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR