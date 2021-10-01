France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.04% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.04%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the lost 0.04%, while the index lost 0.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were Engie SA (PA:), which rose 2.49% or 0.28 points to trade at 11.62 at the close. Meanwhile, Kering SA (PA:) added 1.83% or 11.30 points to end at 627.30 and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (PA:) was up 1.60% or 9.90 points to 630.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 4.76% or 1.26 points to trade at 25.20 at the close. Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) declined 4.47% or 4.96 points to end at 105.88 and Alstom SA (PA:) was down 3.47% or 1.14 points to 31.71.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Electricite de France SA (PA:) which rose 5.92% to 11.54, Elior Group (PA:) which was up 5.57% to settle at 7.29 and Coface (PA:) which gained 3.76% to close at 11.30.

The worst performers were Valneva (PA:) which was down 6.19% to 12.720 in late trade, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which lost 5.97% to settle at 454.80 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 5.65% to 8.02 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 364 to 232 and 73 ended unchanged.

Shares in Coface (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.76% or 0.41 to 11.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.33% or 5.75 to $1762.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.25% or 0.19 to hit $75.22 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.36% or 0.28 to trade at $78.59 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.15% to 1.1598, while EUR/GBP fell 0.56% to 0.8546.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 94.032.