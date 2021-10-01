France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.04% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.04%

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the lost 0.04%, while the index lost 0.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were Engie SA (PA:), which rose 2.49% or 0.28 points to trade at 11.62 at the close. Meanwhile, Kering SA (PA:) added 1.83% or 11.30 points to end at 627.30 and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (PA:) was up 1.60% or 9.90 points to 630.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 4.76% or 1.26 points to trade at 25.20 at the close. Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) declined 4.47% or 4.96 points to end at 105.88 and Alstom SA (PA:) was down 3.47% or 1.14 points to 31.71.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Electricite de France SA (PA:) which rose 5.92% to 11.54, Elior Group (PA:) which was up 5.57% to settle at 7.29 and Coface (PA:) which gained 3.76% to close at 11.30.

The worst performers were Valneva (PA:) which was down 6.19% to 12.720 in late trade, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which lost 5.97% to settle at 454.80 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 5.65% to 8.02 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 364 to 232 and 73 ended unchanged.

Shares in Coface (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.76% or 0.41 to 11.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.33% or 5.75 to $1762.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.25% or 0.19 to hit $75.22 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.36% or 0.28 to trade at $78.59 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.15% to 1.1598, while EUR/GBP fell 0.56% to 0.8546.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 94.032.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR