France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.65% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.65%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 1.65%, while the index added 1.55%.

The best performers of the session on the were Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:), which rose 4.23% or 2.39 points to trade at 58.86 at the close. Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) added 4.04% or 0.98 points to end at 25.23 and Stellantis NV (PA:) was up 3.78% or 0.60 points to 16.58 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:), which fell 0.48% or 0.52 points to trade at 106.94 at the close. Vivendi SA (PA:) declined 0.36% or 0.04 points to end at 10.96 and Carrefour SA (PA:) was down 0.28% or 0.04 points to 15.94.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Faurecia (PA:) which rose 6.44% to 41.30, Valeo SA (PA:) which was up 5.89% to settle at 25.00 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which gained 5.26% to close at 7.70.

The worst performers were Ubisoft Entertainment (PA:) which was down 6.22% to 48.37 in late trade, SCOR SE (PA:) which lost 4.18% to settle at 23.86 and Air France KLM SA (PA:) which was down 1.65% to 4.04 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 388 to 201 and 98 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ubisoft Entertainment (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 6.22% or 3.21 to 48.37.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.17% or 2.95 to $1758.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 0.84% or 0.65 to hit $78.08 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.90% or 0.73 to trade at $81.81 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1560, while EUR/GBP fell 0.33% to 0.8480.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.14% at 94.142.