France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.52% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 1.52%, while the index added 1.37%.

The best performers of the session on the were Credit Agricole SA (PA:), which rose 5.67% or 0.67 points to trade at 12.44 at the close. Meanwhile, BNP Paribas SA (PA:) added 4.62% or 2.51 points to end at 56.88 and Societe Generale SA (PA:) was up 4.34% or 1.16 points to 27.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alstom SA (PA:), which fell 1.33% or 0.42 points to trade at 31.18 at the close. Danone SA (PA:) declined 0.57% or 0.33 points to end at 57.76 and Thales (PA:) was down 0.14% or 0.12 points to 84.46.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Credit Agricole SA (PA:) which rose 5.67% to 12.44, Electricite de France SA (PA:) which was up 5.49% to settle at 12.49 and BNP Paribas SA (PA:) which gained 4.62% to close at 56.88.

The worst performers were BIC (PA:) which was down 6.41% to 48.20 in late trade, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which lost 5.88% to settle at 16.00 and Orpea SA (PA:) which was down 4.46% to 95.54 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 344 to 260 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in Societe Generale SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.34% or 1.16 to 27.90.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.35% or 6.25 to $1761.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.86% or 1.44 to hit $79.06 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.81% or 1.47 to trade at $82.73 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.09% to 1.1610, while EUR/GBP fell 0.29% to 0.8511.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 93.880.

