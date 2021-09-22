France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.29% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 1.29%, while the index gained 1.22%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vivendi SA (PA:), which rose 147.17% or 6.39 points to trade at 10.72 at the close. Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) added 4.49% or 1.11 points to end at 25.74 and Societe Generale SA (PA:) was up 3.70% or 0.90 points to 25.39 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:), which fell 1.44% or 1.82 points to trade at 124.62 at the close. Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) declined 1.39% or 0.71 points to end at 50.23 and Engie SA (PA:) was down 1.02% or 0.12 points to 11.63.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Vivendi SA (PA:) which rose 147.17% to 10.72, Valneva (PA:) which was up 9.59% to settle at 13.250 and CGG SA (PA:) which gained 6.06% to close at 0.630.

The worst performers were Sopra Steria Group SA (PA:) which was down 3.81% to 164.10 in late trade, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which lost 2.09% to settle at 524.60 and Orpea SA (PA:) which was down 2.09% to 103.20 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 410 to 205 and 82 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.04% or 0.75 to $1778.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November rose 1.86% or 1.31 to hit $71.80 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 1.86% or 1.38 to trade at $75.74 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.14% to 1.1739, while EUR/GBP rose 0.10% to 0.8589.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 93.112.

