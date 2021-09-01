France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.18% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 1.18%, while the index gained 1.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Atos SE (PA:), which rose 4.05% or 1.78 points to trade at 45.74 at the close. Meanwhile, Pernod Ricard SA (PA:) added 3.71% or 6.60 points to end at 184.55 and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (PA:) was up 3.19% or 20.00 points to 646.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Carrefour SA (PA:), which fell 5.49% or 0.93 points to trade at 15.93 at the close. Renault SA (PA:) declined 1.59% or 0.50 points to end at 30.95 and WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) was down 0.84% or 0.62 points to 73.58.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which rose 11.72% to 19.06, Atos SE (PA:) which was up 4.05% to settle at 45.74 and Biomerieux SA (PA:) which gained 4.00% to close at 108.00.

The worst performers were Lagardere SCA (PA:) which was down 7.35% to 21.68 in late trade, DBV Technologies (PA:) which lost 6.71% to settle at 9.45 and Carrefour SA (PA:) which was down 5.49% to 15.93 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 356 to 250 and 90 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.02% or 0.35 to $1817.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.85% or 0.58 to hit $67.92 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.84% or 0.60 to trade at $71.03 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.37% to 1.1851, while EUR/GBP rose 0.14% to 0.8594.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 92.435.

