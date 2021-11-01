France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.01% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 1.01%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 1.01% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index climbed 0.93%.

The best performers of the session on the were BNP Paribas SA (PA:), which rose 3.11% or 1.80 points to trade at 59.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) added 2.70% or 1.61 points to end at 61.17 and EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) was up 2.50% or 4.48 points to 183.38 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Worldline SA (PA:), which fell 3.79% or 1.91 points to trade at 48.47 at the close. Airbus Group SE (PA:) declined 0.89% or 0.98 points to end at 109.62 and Safran SA (PA:) was down 0.55% or 0.64 points to 115.40.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 8.88% to 20.960, Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was up 4.86% to settle at 8.20 and Air France KLM SA (PA:) which gained 4.28% to close at 4.24.

The worst performers were Worldline SA (PA:) which was down 3.79% to 48.47 in late trade, Gecina SA (PA:) which lost 1.65% to settle at 119.05 and Covivio SA (PA:) which was down 1.63% to 73.58 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 397 to 226 and 88 ended unchanged.

Shares in BNP Paribas SA (PA:) rose to 3-years highs; up 3.11% or 1.80 to 59.70. Shares in Worldline SA (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; down 3.79% or 1.91 to 48.47. Shares in EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.50% or 4.48 to 183.38. Shares in Worldline SA (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 3.79% or 1.91 to 48.47.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.58% or 10.35 to $1794.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.97% or 0.81 to hit $84.38 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 1.17% or 0.98 to trade at $84.70 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.27% to 1.1592, while EUR/GBP rose 0.32% to 0.8475.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.18% at 93.948.