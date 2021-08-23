France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.86% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.86%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.86%, while the index gained 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Hermes International SCA (PA:), which rose 3.00% or 37.00 points to trade at 1270.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Kering SA (PA:) added 2.96% or 19.30 points to end at 671.80 and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (PA:) was up 2.68% or 16.60 points to 636.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sanofi SA (PA:), which fell 1.28% or 1.16 points to trade at 89.57 at the close. WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) declined 1.10% or 0.80 points to end at 71.98 and Safran SA (PA:) was down 0.50% or 0.52 points to 104.10.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which rose 7.04% to 7.68, Vallourec (PA:) which was up 5.77% to settle at 7.235 and Valneva (PA:) which gained 5.22% to close at 12.900.

The worst performers were La Francaise Des Jeux Sa (PA:) which was down 1.72% to 42.31 in late trade, Sanofi SA (PA:) which lost 1.28% to settle at 89.57 and ICADE (PA:) which was down 1.22% to 73.05 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 393 to 210 and 88 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.31% or 23.45 to $1807.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 5.55% or 3.45 to hit $65.59 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 5.41% or 3.50 to trade at $68.25 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.30% to 1.1731, while EUR/GBP fell 0.28% to 0.8552.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.44% at 93.093.