France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.80% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.80%, while the index climbed 0.73%.

The best performers of the session on the were LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (PA:), which rose 2.17% or 13.80 points to trade at 648.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Carrefour SA (PA:) added 1.87% or 0.29 points to end at 15.82 and Hermes International SCA (PA:) was up 1.79% or 22.50 points to 1277.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alstom SA (PA:), which fell 1.47% or 0.51 points to trade at 34.11 at the close. Veolia Environnement VE SA (PA:) declined 0.95% or 0.28 points to end at 29.31 and Atos SE (PA:) was down 0.84% or 0.38 points to 44.80.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 11.28% to 22.500, Arkema SA (PA:) which was up 2.65% to settle at 114.30 and SCOR SE (PA:) which gained 2.60% to close at 26.09.

The worst performers were Spie SA (PA:) which was down 4.33% to 19.67 in late trade, DBV Technologies (PA:) which lost 3.72% to settle at 9.11 and Vallourec (PA:) which was down 3.71% to 7.400 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 345 to 262 and 87 ended unchanged.

Shares in Alstom SA (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 1.47% or 0.51 to 34.11. Shares in Valneva (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 11.28% or 2.280 to 22.500. Shares in Arkema SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.65% or 2.95 to 114.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.51% or 9.35 to $1824.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.62% or 0.43 to hit $68.86 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.62% or 0.45 to trade at $72.16 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.14% to 1.1866, while EUR/GBP rose 0.16% to 0.8581.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 92.237.

