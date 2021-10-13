France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.75% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.75%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.75%, while the index gained 0.72%.

The best performers of the session on the were Capgemini SE (PA:), which rose 4.04% or 7.10 points to trade at 182.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) added 3.48% or 1.52 points to end at 45.29 and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (PA:) was up 3.16% or 20.00 points to 653.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AXA SA (PA:), which fell 2.21% or 0.53 points to trade at 23.50 at the close. Renault SA (PA:) declined 1.83% or 0.60 points to end at 32.17 and Thales (PA:) was down 1.55% or 1.30 points to 82.34.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Spie SA (PA:) which rose 8.45% to 21.30, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was up 5.52% to settle at 20.26 and Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which gained 5.46% to close at 459.60.

The worst performers were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 3.36% to 7.76 in late trade, CGG SA (PA:) which lost 3.29% to settle at 0.705 and Sodexo SA (PA:) which was down 2.94% to 76.52 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 332 to 264 and 92 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 2.07% or 36.35 to $1795.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.04% or 0.03 to hit $80.61 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.10% or 0.08 to trade at $83.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.36% to 1.1568, while EUR/GBP fell 0.04% to 0.8478.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.32% at 94.213.