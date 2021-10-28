France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.75% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.75%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.75% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index climbed 0.70%.

The best performers of the session on the were STMicroelectronics NV (PA:), which rose 6.34% or 2.46 points to trade at 41.31 at the close. Meanwhile, Capgemini SE (PA:) added 5.98% or 11.25 points to end at 199.30 and Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) was up 5.86% or 2.77 points to 50.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which fell 8.38% or 5.69 points to trade at 62.23 at the close. Worldline SA (PA:) declined 5.00% or 2.75 points to end at 52.25 and Stellantis NV (PA:) was down 1.44% or 0.25 points to 17.30.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were CNP Assurances SA (PA:) which rose 34.99% to 21.70, Alten SA (PA:) which was up 6.48% to settle at 143.00 and STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) which gained 6.34% to close at 41.31.

The worst performers were DBV Technologies (PA:) which was down 15.14% to 5.44 in late trade, WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) which lost 8.38% to settle at 62.23 and Worldline SA (PA:) which was down 5.00% to 52.25 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 301 to 282 and 103 ended unchanged.

Shares in STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 6.34% or 2.46 to 41.31. Shares in Capgemini SE (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 5.98% or 11.25 to 199.30. Shares in Worldline SA (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 5.00% or 2.75 to 52.25. Shares in CNP Assurances SA (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; up 34.99% or 5.62 to 21.70. Shares in Alten SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.48% or 8.70 to 143.00. Shares in STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; up 6.34% or 2.46 to 41.31. Shares in Worldline SA (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 5.00% or 2.75 to 52.25.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.23% or 4.15 to $1802.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.97% or 0.80 to hit $81.86 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.20% or 1.01 to trade at $82.86 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.70% to 1.1685, while EUR/GBP rose 0.30% to 0.8464.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.50% at 93.328.