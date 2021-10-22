France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.71% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.71%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.71% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index added 0.67%.

The best performers of the session on the were L’Oreal SA (PA:), which rose 5.08% or 18.75 points to trade at 388.05 at the close. Meanwhile, WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) added 4.07% or 2.59 points to end at 66.28 and Capgemini SE (PA:) was up 2.36% or 4.35 points to 188.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Airbus Group SE (PA:), which fell 1.44% or 1.60 points to trade at 109.78 at the close. Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) declined 1.06% or 1.10 points to end at 102.90 and Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) was down 1.01% or 1.35 points to 132.95.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Klepierre SA (PA:) which rose 7.77% to 20.59, Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was up 6.33% to settle at 8.15 and L’Oreal SA (PA:) which gained 5.08% to close at 388.05.

The worst performers were Biomerieux SA (PA:) which was down 3.15% to 104.40 in late trade, Maisons du Monde SAS (PA:) which lost 2.09% to settle at 16.36 and Air France KLM SA (PA:) which was down 2.10% to 3.92 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 342 to 247 and 93 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.27% or 4.75 to $1786.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.57% or 0.47 to hit $82.97 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.40% or 0.34 to trade at $84.95 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.09% to 1.1632, while EUR/GBP rose 0.47% to 0.8464.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 93.700.

