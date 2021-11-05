France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.71% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.71%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.71% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.63%.

The best performers of the session on the were Safran SA (PA:), which rose 5.06% or 5.80 points to trade at 120.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Airbus Group SE (PA:) added 4.66% or 5.08 points to end at 114.08 and WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) was up 4.54% or 3.01 points to 69.34 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teleperformance SE (PA:), which fell 4.83% or 17.60 points to trade at 346.70 at the close. Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) declined 3.92% or 4.06 points to end at 99.58 and Veolia Environnement VE SA (PA:) was down 1.92% or 0.58 points to 29.63.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Accor SA (PA:) which rose 6.29% to 33.64, JC Decaux SA (PA:) which was up 5.99% to settle at 25.48 and Safran SA (PA:) which gained 5.06% to close at 120.40.

The worst performers were Valneva (PA:) which was down 11.20% to 17.760 in late trade, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which lost 9.36% to settle at 451.20 and Biomerieux SA (PA:) which was down 6.25% to 105.00 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 312 to 310 and 80 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.00% or 17.85 to $1811.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 3.31% or 2.61 to hit $81.42 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 2.81% or 2.26 to trade at $82.80 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.01% to 1.1553, while EUR/GBP rose 0.09% to 0.8564.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 94.295.