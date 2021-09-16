France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.59% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.59%, while the index added 0.53%.

The best performers of the session on the were Alstom SA (PA:), which rose 3.11% or 0.94 points to trade at 31.16 at the close. Meanwhile, Schneider Electric SE (PA:) added 2.50% or 3.84 points to end at 157.24 and Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) was up 2.43% or 1.20 points to 50.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were L’Oreal SA (PA:), which fell 2.47% or 9.70 points to trade at 383.30 at the close. Carrefour SA (PA:) declined 1.72% or 0.26 points to end at 14.88 and Renault SA (PA:) was down 1.69% or 0.50 points to 29.11.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Lagardere SCA (PA:) which rose 19.45% to 23.28, Virbac SA (PA:) which was up 10.27% to settle at 370.50 and Elior Group (PA:) which gained 6.24% to close at 6.46.

The worst performers were Valeo SA (PA:) which was down 5.55% to 21.46 in late trade, Valneva (PA:) which lost 4.64% to settle at 11.920 and Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (PA:) which was down 4.29% to 21.44 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 316 to 273 and 100 ended unchanged.

Shares in Schneider Electric SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.50% or 3.84 to 157.24. Shares in Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.43% or 1.20 to 50.40. Shares in Valeo SA (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 5.55% or 1.26 to 21.46. Shares in Virbac SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 10.27% or 34.50 to 370.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 2.20% or 39.45 to $1755.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.62% or 0.45 to hit $72.16 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.44% or 0.33 to trade at $75.13 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.44% to 1.1763, while EUR/GBP fell 0.04% to 0.8533.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.36% at 92.868.

