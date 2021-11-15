France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.53% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.53%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.53% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were BNP Paribas SA (PA:), which rose 3.29% or 1.95 points to trade at 61.22 at the close. Meanwhile, Worldline SA (PA:) added 2.72% or 1.34 points to end at 50.40 and Alstom SA (PA:) was up 1.91% or 0.62 points to 33.04 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 2.59% or 0.71 points to trade at 26.89 at the close. WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) declined 1.27% or 0.85 points to end at 65.90 and Vivendi SA (PA:) was down 1.23% or 0.14 points to 11.29.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were BNP Paribas SA (PA:) which rose 3.29% to 61.22, Vallourec (PA:) which was up 3.13% to settle at 7.240 and Coface (PA:) which gained 3.13% to close at 12.20.

The worst performers were Aperam SA (AS:) which was down 4.57% to 46.55 in late trade, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which lost 3.54% to settle at 22.90 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 2.87% to 7.29 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 325 to 309 and 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in BNP Paribas SA (PA:) rose to 3-years highs; up 3.29% or 1.95 to 61.22. Shares in BNP Paribas SA (PA:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 3.29% or 1.95 to 61.22.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.15% or 2.85 to $1865.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 1.15% or 0.92 to hit $78.77 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.29% or 1.06 to trade at $81.11 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.25% to 1.1421, while EUR/GBP fell 0.43% to 0.8496.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 95.190.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR