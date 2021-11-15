France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.53% By Investing.com

France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.53%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.53% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.50%.

The best performers of the session on the were BNP Paribas SA (PA:), which rose 3.29% or 1.95 points to trade at 61.22 at the close. Meanwhile, Worldline SA (PA:) added 2.72% or 1.34 points to end at 50.40 and Alstom SA (PA:) was up 1.91% or 0.62 points to 33.04 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 2.59% or 0.71 points to trade at 26.89 at the close. WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) declined 1.27% or 0.85 points to end at 65.90 and Vivendi SA (PA:) was down 1.23% or 0.14 points to 11.29.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were BNP Paribas SA (PA:) which rose 3.29% to 61.22, Vallourec (PA:) which was up 3.13% to settle at 7.240 and Coface (PA:) which gained 3.13% to close at 12.20.

The worst performers were Aperam SA (AS:) which was down 4.57% to 46.55 in late trade, Mcphy Energy (PA:) which lost 3.54% to settle at 22.90 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 2.87% to 7.29 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 325 to 309 and 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in BNP Paribas SA (PA:) rose to 3-years highs; up 3.29% or 1.95 to 61.22.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.15% or 2.85 to $1865.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 1.15% or 0.92 to hit $78.77 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.29% or 1.06 to trade at $81.11 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.25% to 1.1421, while EUR/GBP fell 0.43% to 0.8496.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 95.190.