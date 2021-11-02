France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.43% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.43%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.43% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were Teleperformance SE (PA:), which rose 3.15% or 11.40 points to trade at 373.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) added 2.49% or 1.26 points to end at 51.88 and Worldline SA (PA:) was up 2.10% or 1.02 points to 49.62 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 4.33% or 1.29 points to trade at 28.62 at the close. Renault SA (PA:) declined 1.53% or 0.49 points to end at 31.25 and Carrefour SA (PA:) was down 1.43% or 0.22 points to 15.52.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Ubisoft Entertainment (PA:) which rose 4.57% to 47.18, Teleperformance SE (PA:) which was up 3.15% to settle at 373.50 and Orpea SA (PA:) which gained 2.55% to close at 93.20.

The worst performers were Elior Group (PA:) which was down 6.52% to 6.38 in late trade, Eramet SA (PA:) which lost 4.41% to settle at 69.35 and ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) which was down 4.33% to 28.62 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 345 to 264 and 87 ended unchanged.

Shares in Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.49% or 1.26 to 51.88.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.33% or 6.00 to $1789.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.12% or 0.94 to hit $83.11 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.64% or 0.54 to trade at $84.17 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.22% to 1.1580, while EUR/GBP rose 0.21% to 0.8508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.23% at 94.093.