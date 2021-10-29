Home Business France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.38% By...

France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.38% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.38%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.38% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index added 0.30%.

The best performers of the session on the were EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:), which rose 3.49% or 6.04 points to trade at 178.90 at the close. Meanwhile, AXA SA (PA:) added 3.05% or 0.74 points to end at 25.16 and Societe Generale SA (PA:) was up 1.76% or 0.50 points to 28.84 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Worldline SA (PA:), which fell 3.58% or 1.87 points to trade at 50.38 at the close. Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) declined 2.18% or 1.33 points to end at 59.56 and Veolia Environnement VE SA (PA:) was down 1.84% or 0.53 points to 28.23.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Television Francaise 1 SA (PA:) which rose 6.99% to 9.26, DBV Technologies (PA:) which was up 5.89% to settle at 5.76 and Ubisoft Entertainment (PA:) which gained 3.88% to close at 45.23.

The worst performers were Worldline SA (PA:) which was down 3.58% to 50.38 in late trade, Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which lost 3.34% to settle at 7.82 and Nexity (PA:) which was down 3.14% to 39.48 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 312 to 297 and 95 ended unchanged.

Shares in EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.49% or 6.04 to 178.90. Shares in Worldline SA (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 3.58% or 1.87 to 50.38. Shares in AXA SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.05% or 0.74 to 25.16. Shares in Societe Generale SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.76% or 0.50 to 28.84. Shares in Television Francaise 1 SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.99% or 0.61 to 9.26. Shares in Worldline SA (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; down 3.58% or 1.87 to 50.38.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.31% or 23.65 to $1778.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.13% or 0.11 to hit $82.92 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.01% or 0.01 to trade at $83.65 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 1.10% to 1.1550, while EUR/GBP fell 0.34% to 0.8440.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.94% at 94.203.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©