France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.38% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.38%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.38% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index added 0.30%.

The best performers of the session on the were EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:), which rose 3.49% or 6.04 points to trade at 178.90 at the close. Meanwhile, AXA SA (PA:) added 3.05% or 0.74 points to end at 25.16 and Societe Generale SA (PA:) was up 1.76% or 0.50 points to 28.84 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Worldline SA (PA:), which fell 3.58% or 1.87 points to trade at 50.38 at the close. Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) declined 2.18% or 1.33 points to end at 59.56 and Veolia Environnement VE SA (PA:) was down 1.84% or 0.53 points to 28.23.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Television Francaise 1 SA (PA:) which rose 6.99% to 9.26, DBV Technologies (PA:) which was up 5.89% to settle at 5.76 and Ubisoft Entertainment (PA:) which gained 3.88% to close at 45.23.

The worst performers were Worldline SA (PA:) which was down 3.58% to 50.38 in late trade, Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which lost 3.34% to settle at 7.82 and Nexity (PA:) which was down 3.14% to 39.48 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 312 to 297 and 95 ended unchanged.

Shares in EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.49% or 6.04 to 178.90. Shares in Worldline SA (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 3.58% or 1.87 to 50.38. Shares in AXA SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.05% or 0.74 to 25.16. Shares in Societe Generale SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.76% or 0.50 to 28.84. Shares in Television Francaise 1 SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.99% or 0.61 to 9.26. Shares in Worldline SA (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; down 3.58% or 1.87 to 50.38.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.31% or 23.65 to $1778.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.13% or 0.11 to hit $82.92 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.01% or 0.01 to trade at $83.65 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 1.10% to 1.1550, while EUR/GBP fell 0.34% to 0.8440.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.94% at 94.203.