France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.38% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.38% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.30%.

The best performers of the session on the were Renault SA (PA:), which rose 4.28% or 1.41 points to trade at 34.34 at the close. Meanwhile, Kering SA (PA:) added 2.57% or 16.90 points to end at 675.50 and Hermes International SCA (PA:) was up 2.32% or 33.50 points to 1474.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 2.90% or 0.82 points to trade at 27.66 at the close. Carrefour SA (PA:) declined 1.89% or 0.31 points to end at 16.09 and Airbus Group SE (PA:) was down 1.81% or 2.08 points to 112.62.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which rose 5.22% to 23.40, Renault SA (PA:) which was up 4.28% to settle at 34.34 and Vallourec (PA:) which gained 3.99% to close at 7.030.

The worst performers were Atos SE (PA:) which was down 5.03% to 41.33 in late trade, Aperam SA (AS:) which lost 4.58% to settle at 49.01 and Valneva (PA:) which was down 3.80% to 20.780 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 315 to 294 and 91 ended unchanged.

Shares in Hermes International SCA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.32% or 33.50 to 1474.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.02% or 0.35 to $1863.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.82% or 0.67 to hit $80.92 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.83% or 0.69 to trade at $82.18 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.05% to 1.1444, while EUR/GBP fell 0.19% to 0.8544.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 95.145.

