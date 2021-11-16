France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.34% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.34%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.34% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kering SA (PA:), which rose 4.36% or 29.70 points to trade at 711.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Alstom SA (PA:) added 2.78% or 0.92 points to end at 33.96 and WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) was up 2.73% or 1.80 points to 67.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Carrefour SA (PA:), which fell 2.00% or 0.32 points to trade at 15.93 at the close. Danone SA (PA:) declined 1.80% or 1.04 points to end at 56.60 and BNP Paribas SA (PA:) was down 1.62% or 0.99 points to 60.23.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Gaztransport et Technigaz SA (PA:) which rose 9.76% to 72.55, Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (PA:) which was up 4.69% to settle at 25.44 and TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which gained 4.51% to close at 6.25.

The worst performers were Derichebourg (PA:) which was down 4.96% to 9.96 in late trade, Eutelsat Communications SA (PA:) which lost 4.90% to settle at 11.85 and Television Francaise 1 SA (PA:) which was down 2.44% to 8.80 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 325 to 295 and 83 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.53% or 9.95 to $1856.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January rose 0.21% or 0.17 to hit $79.92 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.59% or 0.48 to trade at $82.53 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.29% to 1.1335, while EUR/GBP fell 0.33% to 0.8441.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.43% at 95.812.