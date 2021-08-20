France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.31% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.31%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.31%, while the index climbed 0.28%.

The best performers of the session on the were Vivendi SA (PA:), which rose 1.68% or 0.52 points to trade at 31.44 at the close. Meanwhile, STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) added 1.51% or 0.54 points to end at 36.39 and Engie SA (PA:) was up 1.43% or 0.17 points to 12.34 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alstom SA (PA:), which fell 2.94% or 1.08 points to trade at 35.70 at the close. Worldline SA (PA:) declined 1.33% or 1.00 points to end at 74.00 and Stellantis NV (PA:) was down 1.18% or 0.20 points to 17.15.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (PA:) which rose 3.12% to 25.13, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which was up 3.06% to settle at 511.60 and Orpea SA (PA:) which gained 1.79% to close at 105.00.

The worst performers were Vallourec (PA:) which was down 3.05% to 6.840 in late trade, Alstom SA (PA:) which lost 2.94% to settle at 35.70 and Faurecia (PA:) which was down 2.64% to 41.01 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 310 to 272 and 94 ended unchanged.

Shares in Vivendi SA (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 1.68% or 0.52 to 31.44. Shares in Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.06% or 15.20 to 511.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.23% or 4.05 to $1787.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 1.45% or 0.92 to hit $62.58 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.29% or 0.86 to trade at $65.59 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.14% to 1.1690, while EUR/GBP rose 0.27% to 0.8580.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.04% at 93.547.