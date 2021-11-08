France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.26% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.26% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which rose 3.39% or 0.95 points to trade at 28.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) added 2.38% or 2.38 points to end at 102.24 and Alstom SA (PA:) was up 1.31% or 0.41 points to 31.79 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bouygues SA (PA:), which fell 6.35% or 2.26 points to trade at 33.33 at the close. Worldline SA (PA:) declined 2.76% or 1.47 points to end at 51.87 and Vivendi SA (PA:) was down 1.53% or 0.17 points to 10.94.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Eramet SA (PA:) which rose 4.49% to 71.05, Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was up 4.13% to settle at 7.57 and ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) which gained 3.39% to close at 28.95.

The worst performers were Bouygues SA (PA:) which was down 6.35% to 33.33 in late trade, Covivio SA (PA:) which lost 2.83% to settle at 74.92 and JC Decaux SA (PA:) which was down 2.77% to 24.56 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 316 to 298 and 97 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.36% or 6.55 to $1823.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.52% or 0.42 to hit $81.69 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.52% or 0.43 to trade at $83.17 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.20% to 1.1589, while EUR/GBP fell 0.25% to 0.8546.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.30% at 94.032.

