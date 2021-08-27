France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.24% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.24%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.24%, while the index gained 0.29%.

The best performers of the session on the were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which rose 2.80% or 0.80 points to trade at 29.41 at the close. Meanwhile, STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) added 1.96% or 0.71 points to end at 37.27 and WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) was up 1.46% or 1.07 points to 74.48 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bouygues SA (PA:), which fell 2.56% or 0.93 points to trade at 35.35 at the close. Kering SA (PA:) declined 0.57% or 3.80 points to end at 668.60 and BNP Paribas SA (PA:) was down 0.39% or 0.21 points to 53.46.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 9.88% to 16.350, DBV Technologies (PA:) which was up 5.36% to settle at 9.00 and ICADE (PA:) which gained 3.58% to close at 73.80.

The worst performers were Bouygues SA (PA:) which was down 2.56% to 35.35 in late trade, Albioma SA (PA:) which lost 1.71% to settle at 36.78 and Gaztransport et Technigaz SA (PA:) which was down 1.27% to 70.00 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 328 to 259 and 97 ended unchanged.

Shares in STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 1.96% or 0.71 to 37.27. Shares in Valneva (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 9.88% or 1.470 to 16.350.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.17% or 21.05 to $1816.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.02% or 1.36 to hit $68.78 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.01% or 1.41 to trade at $71.59 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.37% to 1.1794, while EUR/GBP fell 0.10% to 0.8566.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.41% at 92.698.