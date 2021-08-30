France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.08% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.08%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.08%, while the index gained 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were STMicroelectronics NV (PA:), which rose 1.70% or 0.63 points to trade at 37.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Vivendi SA (PA:) added 1.48% or 0.48 points to end at 32.96 and Air Liquide SA (PA:) was up 0.94% or 1.42 points to 152.14 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Societe Generale SA (PA:), which fell 1.59% or 0.43 points to trade at 26.25 at the close. Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) declined 1.04% or 0.65 points to end at 62.00 and Alstom SA (PA:) was down 0.92% or 0.34 points to 36.53.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 16.33% to 19.020, Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was up 7.62% to settle at 8.20 and DBV Technologies (PA:) which gained 4.69% to close at 9.42.

The worst performers were Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (PA:) which was down 2.27% to 25.80 in late trade, Faurecia (PA:) which lost 1.66% to settle at 41.37 and Societe Generale SA (PA:) which was down 1.59% to 26.25 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 339 to 262 and 95 ended unchanged.

Shares in STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 1.70% or 0.63 to 37.90. Shares in Vivendi SA (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 1.48% or 0.48 to 32.96. Shares in Air Liquide SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 0.94% or 1.42 to 152.14. Shares in Valneva (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 16.33% or 2.670 to 19.020.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.39% or 7.15 to $1812.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.31% or 0.21 to hit $68.95 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.43% or 0.31 to trade at $72.01 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.02% to 1.1794, while EUR/GBP rose 0.06% to 0.8573.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 92.718.