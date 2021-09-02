France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.07% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.07%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.07%, while the index added 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Stellantis NV (PA:), which rose 1.77% or 0.30 points to trade at 17.13 at the close. Meanwhile, TotalEnergies SE (PA:) added 1.29% or 0.48 points to end at 37.58 and Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) was up 1.10% or 0.62 points to 56.84 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alstom SA (PA:), which fell 3.37% or 1.22 points to trade at 35.00 at the close. WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) declined 1.81% or 1.33 points to end at 72.25 and Engie SA (PA:) was down 1.35% or 0.17 points to 12.09.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were CGG SA (PA:) which rose 3.86% to 0.695, Nexans SA (PA:) which was up 3.35% to settle at 89.50 and SES (PA:) which gained 2.64% to close at 7.30.

The worst performers were Korian Medica SA (PA:) which was down 4.31% to 32.40 in late trade, Alstom SA (PA:) which lost 3.37% to settle at 35.00 and Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was down 2.94% to 18.50 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 324 to 264 and 92 ended unchanged.

Shares in Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 1.10% or 0.62 to 56.84. Shares in Nexans SA (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 3.35% or 2.90 to 89.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.27% or 4.85 to $1811.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.74% or 1.88 to hit $70.47 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.50% or 1.79 to trade at $73.38 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.17% to 1.1858, while EUR/GBP fell 0.22% to 0.8578.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 92.328.