Home Business France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.07% By...

France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.07% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.07%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.07%, while the index added 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Stellantis NV (PA:), which rose 1.77% or 0.30 points to trade at 17.13 at the close. Meanwhile, TotalEnergies SE (PA:) added 1.29% or 0.48 points to end at 37.58 and Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) was up 1.10% or 0.62 points to 56.84 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alstom SA (PA:), which fell 3.37% or 1.22 points to trade at 35.00 at the close. WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) declined 1.81% or 1.33 points to end at 72.25 and Engie SA (PA:) was down 1.35% or 0.17 points to 12.09.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were CGG SA (PA:) which rose 3.86% to 0.695, Nexans SA (PA:) which was up 3.35% to settle at 89.50 and SES (PA:) which gained 2.64% to close at 7.30.

The worst performers were Korian Medica SA (PA:) which was down 4.31% to 32.40 in late trade, Alstom SA (PA:) which lost 3.37% to settle at 35.00 and Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was down 2.94% to 18.50 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 324 to 264 and 92 ended unchanged.

Shares in Publicis Groupe SA (PA:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 1.10% or 0.62 to 56.84. Shares in Nexans SA (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 3.35% or 2.90 to 89.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.27% or 4.85 to $1811.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.74% or 1.88 to hit $70.47 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 2.50% or 1.79 to trade at $73.38 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.17% to 1.1858, while EUR/GBP fell 0.22% to 0.8578.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 92.328.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©