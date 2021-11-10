France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.06% By Investing.com

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.06%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.06%, while the index added 0.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were Alstom SA (PA:), which rose 9.03% or 2.88 points to trade at 34.78 at the close. Meanwhile, Carrefour SA (PA:) added 3.17% or 0.50 points to end at 16.30 and Stellantis NV (PA:) was up 2.51% or 0.44 points to 17.88 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kering SA (PA:), which fell 1.97% or 13.40 points to trade at 668.50 at the close. Credit Agricole SA (PA:) declined 1.88% or 0.25 points to end at 12.85 and ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) was down 1.68% or 0.47 points to 27.28.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Valneva (PA:) which rose 23.17% to 21.740, Alstom SA (PA:) which was up 9.03% to settle at 34.78 and Spie SA (PA:) which gained 7.74% to close at 22.84.

The worst performers were Soitec SA (PA:) which was down 3.73% to 227.40 in late trade, Aperam SA (AS:) which lost 2.86% to settle at 49.33 and Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which was down 2.07% to 459.60 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 322 to 298 and 82 ended unchanged.

Shares in Spie SA (PA:) rose to 3-years highs; up 7.74% or 1.64 to 22.84.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 1.27% or 23.20 to $1854.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.82% or 1.53 to hit $82.62 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 1.25% or 1.06 to trade at $83.72 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.62% to 1.1519, while EUR/GBP fell 0.01% to 0.8548.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.66% at 94.575.