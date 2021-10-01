France Steps In to Contain Energy Prices Amid Backlash Fears

Article content (Bloomberg) — The French government will block any new increase in regulated natural gas tariffs for households and cut taxes on electricity to temper discontent as prices surge in the run-up to a presidential election. “We’re going to introduce what I would call a tariff shield for gas and electricity,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said on TF1 television station, days after announcing about 580 million euros ($672 million) of a special subsidy to help poor households with soaring energy bills.

Article content Any new increase in gas tariffs, following the 12.6% hike starting Friday, will be blocked until prices start to abate in spring, shielding more than 5 million households that are on floating-rate contracts, Castex said. The French government will also cut taxes on power prices, capping the planned increase in residential electricity tariffs at 4% in February 2022, he said. It’s also looking at ways to help gas suppliers through the tariff freeze. With winter fast approaching, gas and power are breaking records as European economies rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic. Governments across the region are using various measures to help households cope with rising electricity bills. Greece promised subsidies and suggested creating a carbon-market fund, while Spain wants to slap a windfall tax on utilities.

Article content Read More: EU Ministers to Tackle Energy Crunch as Calls for Action Grow For French President Emmanuel Macron, the timing of the crisis couldn’t be worse. Campaigning to replace him has started in earnest, and he has a careful balancing act to perform. He needs to reach out to those who took part in mass protests against social inequalities during his second year in office, while also courting right-wing voters worried about ballooning state expenditures. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has ruled out reducing energy taxes, which would have long-lasting effects, in favor of temporary measures to help the most vulnerable. Helping Suppliers Though the government is betting the price spike is only temporary, it is also exploring ways to help energy-dependent companies and is subsidizing renovations that make homes more energy-efficient.

Article content France will help gas suppliers regarding the cash impact of the tariff cap, Castex said, without elaborating. He said experts are predicting that gas prices will fall back “strongly” by spring, and announced that the forecast decline won’t be fully passed on to consumers to compensate for the freeze in regulated tariffs. That will reassure Engie SA investors “regarding the value neutrality of the intervention which is just about shaving the winter spike in bills,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote in a note. For Electricite de France SA, the government will partly compensate the increase in power bills with tax offsets, which is “good news for EDF investors,” the bank said. Shares of Engie, France’s biggest gas supplier, rose 1.6% and EDF was 4.2% higher as of 10:44 a.m. in Paris. Engie said in a statement it will “engage constructively with the regulator to find solutions” that will enable it “to support customers alongside focusing on minimizing any impact on financial performance.” ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

