France May List Measures Against U.K. This Week in Fishing Row

By Ania Nussbaum

France will decide over the coming days on possible actions if its fishermen don’t get access to U.K. waters in accordance with the Brexit deal.

One response could be preventing U.K. fishermen from offloading their catch in French harbors, said Clement Beaune, France’s minister for European affairs.

“We aren’t asking for a favor, we are asking the U.K. to implement the Brexit accord,” Beaune told France 3 TV. “Dialogue has resumed, because we have raised our voice with the British in the past few days.”