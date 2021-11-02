France frees seized British scallop dredger, Britain says By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Tuesday that France had freed a British scallop dredger that was seized last week in French waters near Le Havre, and welcomed Paris’s decision to step back from a row over fishing.
Asked if the impounded vessel, the Cornelis Gert Jan, had been released, British Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “Yes. I understand that that vessel has now been released.”
“It’s a decision by the French to step back from the threats they made,” Eustice told Sky. “We welcome that.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.