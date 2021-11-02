France frees seized British scallop dredger, Britain says By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A British trawler Cornelis Gert Jan is seen moored in the port of Le Havre, after France seized on Thursday a British trawler fishing in its territorial waters without a licence, in Le Havre, France, October 29, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier



LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Tuesday that France had freed a British scallop dredger that was seized last week in French waters near Le Havre, and welcomed Paris’s decision to step back from a row over fishing.

Asked if the impounded vessel, the Cornelis Gert Jan, had been released, British Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “Yes. I understand that that vessel has now been released.”

“It’s a decision by the French to step back from the threats they made,” Eustice told Sky. “We welcome that.”