France fines U.S. bank JP Morgan $29.6 million in tax fraud settlement By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – U.S. bank JP Morgan has agreed to a 25 million euros ($29.6 million) fine in a settlement of a tax fraud case, French financial prosecutors’ office said on Thursday.
The financial prosecutors’ office said in a statement a Paris court had approved on Thursday the settlement sealed with JP Morgan.
The settlement follows a probe opened in 2012.
($1 = 0.8438 euros)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.